RPD gives 81 tickets Friday during pedestrian safety campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 81 traffic citations during pedestrian safety enforcement.

Police also gave four warnings and arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Eleven officers conducted enforcement in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes, police said. Police focused on drivers and pedestrians who made it unsafe for pedestrians.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the enforcement.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

