RPD gives 81 tickets Friday during pedestrian safety campaign
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 81 traffic citations during pedestrian safety enforcement.
Police also gave four warnings and arrested one driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Eleven officers conducted enforcement in areas with the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes, police said. Police focused on drivers and pedestrians who made it unsafe for pedestrians.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant for the enforcement.
