Reno-Tahoe International Airport breaks ground on Multi-Year Construction Program

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) hosted a groundbreaking celebration Thursday morning, to usher in the MoreRNO construction program, set to modernize the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:58 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) hosted a groundbreaking celebration Thursday morning, to usher in the MoreRNO construction program, set to modernize the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Local and Congressional elected officials joined airport officials for the ceremonial groundbreaking, with the first construction beginning with an expanded Ticketing Hall. Other areas that will be renovated are two new concourses that will offer 28 new gates, the roadways in and out of the airport, and more.

MoreRNO is the largest construction project in the airport’s history, expected to cost just under one billion dollars.

“This investment in northern Nevada is not something we can do alone, and I can’t express enough the importance of the partnership with our airlines and elected officials, and the dedication of our Board and employees,” said Daren Griffin, RTAA CEO. “This shows the commitment to air service in the RenoTahoe region.”

The project is expected to take seven years, with a completion date in 2029. To learn more about MoreRNO, click here.

