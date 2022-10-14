Police investigating after late-night robbery at UNR

The students were not injured in the incident
UNR Police Services
UNR Police Services(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University police and the Reno Police Department are investigating after two UNR students were robbed Wednesday.

In an email, UNR Housing said around 1:30 a.m., the students were approached by a person with a gun on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls next to Virginia Street.

The students were not injured in the incident.

Police are suggesting that all individuals walking outside, especially at night, remain aware of their surroundings at all times and limit their focus on their phones.

They also advise anyone encountering such an incident to call 911 or utilize a “blue light” station to contact emergency services.

