Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.(Associated Press)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state.

The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the state, particularly at schools.

The Senators commented on the funds:

“I’m pleased to see this funding coming to Nevada to protect our communities and our students,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m going to continue my work to make sure that Nevada law enforcement has the resources to keep people safe, especially our students.”

“I’m glad to see more than $1 million in funding from the COPS program, which I have long supported, is coming to Nevada to keep our schools safe,” said Senator Rosen. “I’ll continue advocating in the Senate for this important funding for our communities.”

The funds will be distributed as follows:

· $750,00 to hire six new police officers for the Clark County School District

· $485,263 for the Elko County School District to prevent school violence and improve security on school grounds

· $59,399 for the Nevada System of Higher Education to help develop the capacity of law enforcement to implement community policing

