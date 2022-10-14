Nevada man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Henderson man has plead guilty to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme and money laundering.

A court says 51-year-old Brandon Casutt fraudulently obtained over $500,000 in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and then laundered the funds through family and friends to buy a house.

He plead guilty to wire fraud and concealment money laundering. His sentencing will be on Jan. 17, 2023, and he faces 40 years in prison.

According to court documents and admissions in court, Casutt submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications to federally insured banks and EIDL applications to the Small Business Administration.

From April 2020 through July 2020, he submitted at least 11 fraudulent PPP and EIDL loan applications, seeking to get more than $5.7 million on behalf of two entities he controlled.

One of his properties, a business called Sky DeSign, received approximately $350,000 in PPP funding. An EIDL of $150,000 also went to a charity he ran called Skyler’s C.F. Foundation.

On the loan applications, Casutt indicated he had numerous employees, significant payroll expenses, and substantial revenue. In fact, none of that was true.

After obtaining PPP funds, the court says Casutt laundered the money by writing a series of fictitious payroll checks. He is accused of writing dozens of checks, each in the amount of $8,330 from May 18 2020, to June 18 2020 and giving them to himself, family members, and friends.

Casutt falsely wrote “pandemic pay” or “back pay” in the check memo. Those checks were then cashed or deposited. A few days later, he diverted the funds to a bank account in the name of Skyler’s C.F. Foundation.

After this, Casutt used the PPP funds, along with EIDL funds to buy a $400,000 home in Henderson, where him and his family moved to in June 2020.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

