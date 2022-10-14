Nevada DMV closes Friday due to internet outage

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo.(Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV will close Friday due to an ongoing internet outage affecting most state websites.

DMV appointments scheduled for today will be rebooked for next week.

It stems from a physical failure with a fiber connection that happened Thursday night due to a fire.

The Nevada Department of Administration also says the damage caused by the fire is impacting email messages coming from the state or to email addresses, causing them to potentially not be delivered.

Repair work continues with no estimated time of completion.

