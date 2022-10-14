Movie Minute: Jamie Lee Curtis finally puts an end to Halloween franchise, more spooky movies come to streaming

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forty-four years after Laura Strode first encountered Michael Myers in the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis resumes the role in the third and final installment, Halloween Ends. The third movie of the trilogy is in theaters everywhere Friday.

The Storied Life of A.J. Fickry is now showing in select theaters and none here locally. However, it will likely come to a streaming platform soon and when it does, you’ll want to check it out! The movie stars Kunal Nayyar as A.J. Fickry, a widowed bookstore owner who’s prized rare edition of Poe poems has been stolen. However, when a mysterious package appears, its arrival gives him the chance to start his life over and see things anew. Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks and David Arquette also star in this movie about love and loss.

Hulu’s original movie, Rosaline, is now playing on the streaming platform. It’s a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the point of view of Romeo’s jilted ex, Rosaline, the woman Romeo first claims to love before he falls for Juliet. She may have barely been mentioned in the original play, but she’s quite the leading lady in this new movie starring Kaitlyn Dever, Bradley Whitford and Minnie Driver.

Get the family together this weekend for one of the newest spooky season movies, The Curse of Bridge Hollow. A teenage girl (Priah Ferguson) accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc. She must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town - her father (Marlon Wayans) - who has a hard time believing in the paranormal activity. The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.