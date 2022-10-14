Man arrested for battery after fight in Sparks

Dariek Bill
Dariek Bill(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:22 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 23-year-old man is facing batter charges after a fight in Sparks. Dariek Bill was arrested after police responded to Michele Way just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing.

Police say officers found two men who had been involved in a fight stemming from a domestic dispute involving a third person. A knife and hammer were used in the confrontation.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

