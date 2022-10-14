Local firefighters and law enforcement to play charity hockey game

Battle of the Badges takes place Saturday, October 14
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local firefighters are taking on law enforcement it a Battle of the Badges charity hockey game.

Its the first year for the event and proceeds will go to Nevada Peer Support Network. They provide resources and help to law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, health workers, and more.

The game is presented by the Reno Ice Raiders and has been in the works for a while. It’s a way for them to show their appreciation for first responders.

“We’d be remiss as a group to not pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line every day to help protect and serve our communities proudly,” said Simon Lebleu, one of the owners of the Reno Ice Raiders. “So this is our way of saying thank you to everyone.”

It’s happening Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

