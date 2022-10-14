Inyo County crash kills 2

Bishop CHP is still investigating the crash
(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Two people were killed in an early morning crash in southern Inyo County on Oct. 7.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a rollover crash on Tecopa Hot Springs Road. The vehicle was half submerged in a marsh and resting on its roof.

CHP says around 4:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was driving her Ford Mustang north of that road, north of Furnace Creek Road with a 38-year-old man as her passenger.

For unknown reasons, the driver caused or allowed her vehicle onto the right shoulder of Tecopa Hot Springs Road. She then overcorrected to the left and then back to the right, spinning clockwise on and off the road.

As her car left the road, her front tires were caught by the soft mud of the marsh, and subsequently flipped the car onto its roof in the water.

A resident of Tecopa Hot Springs who heard the crash the reported it to CHP.

Bishop CHP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

Flood cleanup at Markleeville, Ca.
State Route 190 partially reopens after floods
The Nevada 511 logo
NDOT unveils revamped travel info system
An RTC map of the Peckham Lane Closure
Road rehab project will close Peckham Lane
Caltrans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans)
Caltrans aims to reopen Highway 190 by end of October