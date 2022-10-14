Inyo County crash kills 2

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Two people were killed in an early morning crash in southern Inyo County on Oct. 7.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a rollover crash on Tecopa Hot Springs Road. The vehicle was half submerged in a marsh and resting on its roof.

CHP says around 4:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was driving her Ford Mustang north of that road, north of Furnace Creek Road with a 38-year-old man as her passenger.

For unknown reasons, the driver caused or allowed her vehicle onto the right shoulder of Tecopa Hot Springs Road. She then overcorrected to the left and then back to the right, spinning clockwise on and off the road.

As her car left the road, her front tires were caught by the soft mud of the marsh, and subsequently flipped the car onto its roof in the water.

A resident of Tecopa Hot Springs who heard the crash the reported it to CHP.

Bishop CHP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.