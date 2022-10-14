Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow

By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said.

There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said. No one from the public was injured. Two firefighters received minor injuries, were treated on scene and returned to fight the fire.

The fire started outside Clean Earth, a hazardous materials recycling business, at about 4:30 p.m. Crews had the flames knocked down within about 45 minutes and it took about another hour for full containment, Nicholl said.

There was one major explosion when the fire started and several smaller explosions as crews battled the fire.

But about 5,000 gallons of water used to put out the fire mixed with hazardous materials at the site and created the hazardous materials situation. That materials spread was stopped.

Hazmat crews from Lyon and Storey counties and the Nevada National Guard responded to handle the situation Nicholl said. The Nevada State Fire Marshall’s Office is also on scene.

East Newlands Road from Lyon Drive to Nevada Pacific Drive is closed and is expected to be closed overnight, Nicholl said.

