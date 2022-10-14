Girl reported missing in Lyon County

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m.

Rodriguez was wearing a dark hoodie and khaki pants. She is 5′8″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Lyon County dispatch at (775) 463-6620.

