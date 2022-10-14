Douglas County votes to retain vacation home rental program

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners and the Vacation Home Rental have voted to retain the vacation home rental program.

The board did, however, discuss future possible changes to the code, including changes to density, occupancy, trash, and noise requirements. They also discussed the importance of enforcing the regulations when complaints are received.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board, and County Staff, I want to thank the members of the public who participated in this joint meeting today by providing public comment regarding this important matter,” said Mark Gardner, Chairman of the Douglas County Commission. “It is our objective to make this program work to benefit all residents of Douglas County.”

The program generates over $800,000 in fees and over $4 million in taxes annually. The money it generates go towards the Parks and Recreation Department.

