Douglas County votes to retain vacation home rental program

The program generates over $800,000 in fees and over $4 million in taxes annually
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners and the Vacation Home Rental have voted to retain the vacation home rental program.

The board did, however, discuss future possible changes to the code, including changes to density, occupancy, trash, and noise requirements. They also discussed the importance of enforcing the regulations when complaints are received.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board, and County Staff, I want to thank the members of the public who participated in this joint meeting today by providing public comment regarding this important matter,” said Mark Gardner, Chairman of the Douglas County Commission. “It is our objective to make this program work to benefit all residents of Douglas County.”

The program generates over $800,000 in fees and over $4 million in taxes annually. The money it generates go towards the Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

Latest News

Flames
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Dariek Bill
Man arrested for battery after fight in Sparks
Precious Rodriguez
Girl reported missing in Lyon County