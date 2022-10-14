Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif.

Assistant executive chef, David Holman, and Atlantis’s sommelier, Christians O’Kuinghttons, stopped by Morning Break to preview this month’s menu and wine selection.

Tickets for the Alpha Omega Dinner are $225 for an all-inclusive four-course meal plus dessert. The dinner takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Click here for tickets and for a look at the menu.

The next dinner takes place in December.

