Altrusa International of Reno-Sparks hosts annual sock drive for veterans in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Right after high school, Kimberly Pickens joined the Air Force.

“I went in at a time when it was a difficult time, 2001 to 2004,” she said. “So, it was a challenging time but it was a really great experience, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

She spent Thursday afternoon greeting and receiving donations for her fellow veterans.

“There is a very large population of homeless veterans in Reno so this organization that I’m with, really speaks to my heart,” said Pickens.

Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks, held its third annual Socktoberfest. The event is an opportunity for individuals in the region to drop off donations of new, men’s socks to organizers.

“We’re collecting them for the Katie Grace Foundation and she’s going to give them to vulnerable veteran populations in the community,” said Courtney Vogt, president of Altrusa Int. of Reno/Sparks.

The goal is to collect 500 pairs. If you couldn’t donate Thursday, don’t worry, there are easy ways you can help.

“If you ever have sucks you can always reach out to us through our Facebook and we would figure out a way to get them to those who need them,” said Vogt.

Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks hosts a variety of service and fundraising efforts designed to support local nonprofits, including the Community Food Pantry, Project 150, Step 2 and more. Over the calendar year, the organization hosts Socktober, Story Time at the Laundromat and Hotel/Motel Outreach.

