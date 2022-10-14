All aboard the Harvest Train this weekend at the Nevada State Railroad Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Harvest Train and enjoy a variety of fall activities at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Adam Michalski stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16.

Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets are available at the museum the day of and will not be sold in advance. Tickets include museum admission and unlimited train rides.

Ticket Prices:

$15 for adults

$10 for ages 12-17 and museum members

$5 for ages 4-11

Free for ages 3 and under

Standard museum admission and train fares will be available as well. For more information, click here.

