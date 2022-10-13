Washoe County kids learn about safety while walking to school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday, students in Washoe County learned about safety on the roads and the importance of incorporating healthy exercise habits into their daily lives.

Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day, and to celebrate staff at Glenn Duncan Stem Academy invited students and their parents to join together at Pat Baker Park to turn the morning walk into a fun event.

The principal says events like this are important to create excitement and camaraderie, as well as to reinforce safety when walking and biking to school.

“The kids have been talking about this event all week. (We’re) really excited to walk with their families and teachers and their peers,” said principal Ryan Smith.

Washoe County School Police also took the day to remind everyone that safety should remain a priority around school zones, and that drivers should watch for pedestrians and bicyclists at all times.

