Washoe County kids learn about safety while walking to school

Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day
Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday, students in Washoe County learned about safety on the roads and the importance of incorporating healthy exercise habits into their daily lives.

Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day, and to celebrate staff at Glenn Duncan Stem Academy invited students and their parents to join together at Pat Baker Park to turn the morning walk into a fun event.

The principal says events like this are important to create excitement and camaraderie, as well as to reinforce safety when walking and biking to school.

“The kids have been talking about this event all week. (We’re) really excited to walk with their families and teachers and their peers,” said principal Ryan Smith.

Washoe County School Police also took the day to remind everyone that safety should remain a priority around school zones, and that drivers should watch for pedestrians and bicyclists at all times.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

The meeting will take place in November
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
Oktoberfest at Squaw Creek Resort
The general manager of Resort at Squaw Creek showcases his Austrian heritage during Oktoberfest
Jesus "Chuy" Gutierrez
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month