VFW fall music festival and silent auction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans at VFW Post 9211 near Moana and Baker Lanes in Reno are preparing for their fall music festival scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to sunset.

The live music starts at noon with Max Volume, April Higuera, White Water, and Battleground.

There will also be several vendors including food trucks, a candle maker, and pottery maker.

Last year hundreds of people enjoyed the event and even more are expected this year.

This celebration is also your chance to bid on $18,000 worth of silent auction items.

”You name it, we have something here for everybody. Baseball cards, ukulele, guitar, yard equipment, and the grand prize is a color TV. We have everything,” said VFW Post 9211 Commander, Kenny Smith.

The address of this event is 255 VFW Historic Lane in Reno.

Admission is free.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation of colors.

Music starts at noon and if you enter a silent auction or raffle you don’t have to be present to win.

