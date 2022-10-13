Trump endorses Marchant for Nevada Secretary of State

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jim Marchant for Nevada Secretary of State.

The former assemblyman had this to say of his endorsement:

President Trump has fought tirelessly for America’s prosperity with the business expertise that built his entrepreneurial empire, and his leadership attained incredible achievements for our nation despite being attacked non-stop by the D.C. swamp.

The same D.C. swamp knows that I will also fight tenaciously to protect Nevadans from corruption, and they have been engaged in an all-out assault to stop me.

I am deeply honored to receive this endorsement from President Trump. President Trump understands that my background as an internet pioneer, successful businessman, advocate for Constitutional rights, and proven servant leader as a former Nevada Assemblyman uniquely qualify me as the best option for the next Secretary of State.

I look forward to collaborating with him and other principled patriots with the determination to defend Nevadans’ rights and freedoms while supporting their efforts to prosper, despite the ongoing economic plight we’re enduring at the hands of uniparty control.”

