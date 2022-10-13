State Route 190 partially reopens after floods

Flood cleanup at Markleeville, Ca.
Flood cleanup at Markleeville, Ca.(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans has reopened parts of State Route 190 between U.S. 395 and Panamint Valley Road after flooding closed it.

The stretch was officially opened Wednesday night, nearly a month after being initially closed.

The closure between Dirty Socks Hot Spring and Darwin Road on SR 190 has also been lifted, and vehicles can now use the west entrance to Death Valley National Park and Panamint Springs from U.S. 395 in Lone Pine and Olancha.

Emergency work will now move on to SR 190 over Towne Pass. That section of highway, which extends from Panamint Valley Road to Emigrant Junction, remains closed to all vehicles.

Caltrans will provide a detour around Towne Pass is available using Death Valley National Park roads, but vehicle restrictions do still apply.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
The meeting will take place in November
Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project
Wednesday marked National Walk to School Day
Washoe County kids learn about safety while walking to school