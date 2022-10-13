State Route 190 partially reopens after floods

INYO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans has reopened parts of State Route 190 between U.S. 395 and Panamint Valley Road after flooding closed it.

The stretch was officially opened Wednesday night, nearly a month after being initially closed.

The closure between Dirty Socks Hot Spring and Darwin Road on SR 190 has also been lifted, and vehicles can now use the west entrance to Death Valley National Park and Panamint Springs from U.S. 395 in Lone Pine and Olancha.

Emergency work will now move on to SR 190 over Towne Pass. That section of highway, which extends from Panamint Valley Road to Emigrant Junction, remains closed to all vehicles.

Caltrans will provide a detour around Towne Pass is available using Death Valley National Park roads, but vehicle restrictions do still apply.

