Sparks Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food, firefighters and fun. It’s all happening this weekend at the 32nd Annual Sparks Firefighter Pancake Breakfast. It’s an interactive and visual event that teaches fire prevention tips to children. This year, there will also be a junior firefighter challenge.

It takes place on Saturday, October 15 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Fire Station 1 on Victorian Avenue. Tickets are $5 for children and seniors and $10 for adults.

Funds raised from the event go to local fire safety education.

Fire Marshal Chris McCubbins visited KOLO 8 to talk about what the event means for the community and what people can expect.

