Sensology Reno is an immersive experience that’s the first of its kind

The experience puts your five senses to the test as you compete to solve puzzles with your team.
Sensology Reno in the Grand Sierra Resort.
Sensology Reno in the Grand Sierra Resort.(Luis Latino)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us rely on our five senses every day. Now, you can put them to the test while playing games with your friends.

Sensology Reno opened over the summer and as the owner Phil Frayssinoux says, “it’s an experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

“It was like a game of the senses, you tap into your five senses and you compete against each other,” explained Jaime Urban, after trying the game with her family.

The first room tests your sight.

“When you’re in the ball pit, you have to find different colors of balls and you have to find the yellow ones,” Frayssinoux said.

“Soon as you find them, you throw them in the basket.”

In the hearing room, you act out the sounds you hear. And of course in the tasting room, it’s a test of the tongue.

“The jellybeans, the tasting game was really fun,” said Urban.

The competition also tests your sense of smell and touch.

“For the touch you are in a dark maze for seven minutes,” said Frayssinoux.

Frayssinoux says the idea was born over two years ago but took months to perfect. He and his friends tested the experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re playing with the product and testing, improving it as we go until we are very happy and excited, and we decided it’s time to open.”

The unique experience is open seven days a week inside the Grand Sierra Resort.

“Perfect for kids and that’s the thing about this, it’s perfect for every single age.”

