NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest

The deadline for the art contest is Friday, October 14.
The deadline for the art contest is Friday, October 14.(TRE PENN | STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college.

This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.

Kids in Pre-K through 12th grade can submit their artwork. Each grade will be separated into its own category, so a kindergartener won’t be competing against a 12th grader.

Placing in the top three in your category will net you some money for college. Prizes include $1,000 for first, $500 for second, and $250 for third.

“We will put the money into a 529 college savings account,” said Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman. “Parents and families, they can decide to add to that account next year or at Christmas.”

Submissions are due tomorrow. You can submit them here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest
NV Treasurer's Office hosting art contest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump endorses Marchant for Nevada Secretary of State
The House of Representatives side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day,...
Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada
Happening Saturday at Fuji Park.
Inaugural K-9 Unit Challenge