NV Treasurer’s Office holding art contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is holding an art competition that could help your kids save for college.

This is the second year of the art contest and the theme is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” That theme was chosen to get kids thinking about life after school.

Kids in Pre-K through 12th grade can submit their artwork. Each grade will be separated into its own category, so a kindergartener won’t be competing against a 12th grader.

Placing in the top three in your category will net you some money for college. Prizes include $1,000 for first, $500 for second, and $250 for third.

“We will put the money into a 529 college savings account,” said Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman. “Parents and families, they can decide to add to that account next year or at Christmas.”

Submissions are due tomorrow. You can submit them here.

