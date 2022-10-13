New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

Supply of new apartments in northern Nevada is slowing
Apartments in Reno, Nevada
Apartments in Reno, Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter.

The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.

That number, however, is up from $1,493 from one year ago.

“Reno’s recent decline in rents is likely due, at least in part, to the wave of apartment development across the area,” said new NVSAA Executive Director Robin Lee.

“Apartment construction tends to slow rent growth as competition for residents increases, combined with slowing in-migration,” Lee continued.

Supply of new apartments in northern Nevada is slowing, and overall activity is also down compared to 2021, according to the report. 3,700 units are currently under construction in the Reno-Sparks market.

The vacancy rate of local apartments is increasing as well, with the average vacancy rate now at 7.5%, up 6% from the second quarter.

