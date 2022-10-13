New poll shows races for senator, governor remain tight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows the U.S. Senate and governor’s race in Nevada remaining tight. The survey was taken between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7.

The poll released this week shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding at 2-percent edge over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto was supported by 46% of respondents, compared to 44% backing Laxalt.

In the race for governor, Republican Joe Lombardo holds a 1-point lead over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. 44% of respondents said they intended to vote for Lombardo while 43% backed Sisolak.

Respondents to the poll felt Nevada is on the wrong track by a 7-point margin. 46% said the state is moving in the wrong direction, compared to 39% who feel Nevada is moving in the right direction.

You can find the full results of the poll here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.