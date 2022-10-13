Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment

This investment is a part of $110 million in grants given for rural healthcare nationwide
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. His administration has approved $3.7 million in grants and loans for a rural health treatment facility.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada.

“In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”

The New Frontier Treatment Center will get a total of $3.7 million in grants and loans from the USDA to expand residential treatment capacity.

This investment is a part of $110 million in grants given for rural healthcare nationwide.

