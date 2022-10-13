Nevada Lt. Gov. introduces new legislation to ease small business licensing burden

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has filed new legislation to ease the licensing burdens for small business owners in Nevada.

The bill will be considered during the 2023 legislative session in Nevada. If passed, the office of the Secretary of State will serve as a clearing house for general business license applications and renewals.

Regulatory authority and licensing revenue streams would remain untouched, and under the purview of counties and municipalities.

Were the bill to pass, business owners applying for or renewing a general business license would go to the Secretary of State’s Office or visit its website, submit required information and pay all necessary fees for their license.

The Office would then distribute their information and fees to the proper authority for approval and filing.

“In speaking with small business owners across our state, a key issue I hear facing them is that the licensing process is confusing and burdensome,” Cano Burkhead said. “This bill will make the startup process easier for small business owners, while not taking local authority or revenue away from the counties and municipalities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.