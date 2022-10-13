Nevada group launches voter protection hotline

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group known as Nevada Democratic Victory has launched a new hotline for voters to access voter information.

Voters can call 775-877-VOTE in any language. The hotline will accept all general election calls and operators will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Operators will answer questions from voters, such as where and when they can vote, how to check if they are registered to vote, or get registered same-day, and how to track their ballot.

They are also present to protect voters from intimidation or harassment at the polls.

“The Nevada Democratic Victory Voter Protection hotline is yet another way that we’re ensuring every voter has the information they need to cast their ballot in the upcoming election. We encourage voters with questions about the 2022 General Election, their ballots, or how, when, and where to vote, to call or text our trained operators at 775-877-VOTE,” said Nevada Democratic Victory spokesperson Joshua Rush.

