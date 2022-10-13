Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020
A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget.

Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.

The state has suffered through a dire workforce shortage due to rapid aging, and little funding.

“I care for many different seniors and people with disabilities across Las Vegas and carry out all the tasks that allow them to live in their own homes and communities with dignity,” said Irma Nunez, who has been a home care worker in Las Vegas for over 13 years.

“My work is essential, and I’ve stuck by my clients’ sides throughout the pandemic. But I’m paid as low as $10.50 an hour and don’t have any healthcare or paid sick days. With the cost of food, utilities and gas going way up, it’s a daily struggle just to survive.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

DHEC addresses CDC shipment delays for pediatric flu shots
Health experts encourage flu shots by the end of October
The money will go towards helping rural community's healthcare
Nevada to receive grant money for rural healthcare improvements
What the Nevada Cancer Coalition wants you to know.
“Screenings save lives.” The Nevada Cancer Coalition reminds the community of breast cancer awareness
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office holding prescription drug roundup