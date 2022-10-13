Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez moved to Reno from Mexico when he was just 11 years old. Now he’s been in the hospitality and food industry for 30 years, expanding Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen to four locations throughout Reno/Sparks.

Not only is a successful business owner, he’s also a man of the people who has never met a stranger. His work ethic includes a people-first mentality that elevates customers to friends. He goes above and beyond to connect with people in person and on social media.

For this Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) Gutierrez stopped by Morning Break to share his story as a Mexican American business owner in the community and how he wants to encourage other minorities to pursue their passions and business ventures.

Gutierrez is very active on Facebook and would also love for you to say hi next time you see him around town.

