Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late Wednesday afternoon. He has not been positively identified but he appears to have arrest warrants outside of Lyon County.

The incident began just after noon at the Pioneer Casino at 1705 U.S. 50 Alternate when detectives found the stolen vehicle. As detectives attempted to block him in the parking lot, the suspect fled by driving in reverse and crashing through a fence and driving over decorative landscaping t reach U.S. 50 Alternate, then hit a vehicle on U.S. 50, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect then drove the wrong way on U.S. 50 Alternate, then stopped in a residential area and fled into the neighborhood. The suspect entered a home in the 1200 block of Mountain Rose Drive by going through an open garage. Deputies responded and found the homeowner safe.

Deputies went inside and found the suspect not breathing and unresponsive and showed signs of a drug overdose. Deputies began life-saving measures and gave him Narcan, then carried him out of the home and gave him to paramedics.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office expects to book him on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police in a vehicle, residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Wayne Hawley at 775-463-6600 about case number 22LY04263.

