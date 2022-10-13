Lee House in Carson City suffers significant damage in early morning blaze

24 firefighters spent an hour-and-a-half to contain the fire
The fire broke out just after midnight Thursday
The fire broke out just after midnight Thursday(Carson City Fire Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department responded to a fire at the historic Lee Building in Carson City just after midnight Thursday.

The building is part of the Kit Carson Trail Historical walking tour. It was built in 1907 and is currently being used as a business for the engineering firm RCI.

The first engine arrived in six minutes. Firelighters made entry where they discovered no one trapped inside.

24 firefighters spent an hour-and-a-half trying to contain the fire. Firefighters were able to save a section of the building from the blaze. Truckee Meadows and East Fork Fire Protection District provided aid against the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and damage is estimated to be more than $500,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

