Kiely Rodni death ruled accidental

By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TRUCKEE Calif. (KOLO) -The death of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old missing from a party near Truckee until she was found in Prosser Lake two weeks later, is accidental, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

“This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it would work with the family to evaluate any other information. It asked the news media and the public to respect the family’s privacy.

Rodni was at a large party at the Sierra Nevada campground near Truckee when she was last seen alive. Her disappearance prompted a major search and the offering of a reward of up to $75,000 for help finding her.

A group of volunteer divers with sonar equipment called Adventures with Purpose found her inside her vehicle in about 14 feet of water near the shore at Prosser Reservoir.

