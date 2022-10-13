Inaugural K-9 Unit Challenge

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Saturday you can kick it with the K-9s at the annual K-9 Unit Challenge.

Each year the K-9 teams from multiple agencies will put their skills to the test. The main events include detection, patrol, and obstacle. This free event is a chance for the K9 teams to train and share methods. It also is an opportunity to demonstrate what they do as a team.

Deputy Josh Chaney with Carson City Sheriff’s Office shared what people can expect and why an event like this is so important,

“We’re going to be doing area searches, vehicle searches, and the big part of it is when people come out to a demo, they get to see the obedience and the bite-work side of stuff, and they get to see the order side of things. Most of our deployments in Carson City specifically end up being narcotic sniffs, so everyday they’re going put and sniffing cars. It’s an event that shows the community what our dogs can actually do,” Deputy Chaney said.

The unit challenge and demo will also feature food trucks and a raffle. The community members who are registered can interact with the K9s.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

