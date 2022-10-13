The general manager of Resort at Squaw Creek showcases his Austrian heritage during Oktoberfest

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Resort at Squaw Creek will host a community Oktoberfest this weekend to mark the start of the fall season.

Manfred Steuerwald, the resort’s general manager, is originally from Austria and is excited to share his Bavarian heritage with North Lake Tahoe. He stopped by Morning Break to share what Oktoberfest represents and all the fun that’ll be had on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will feature multiple pop-up bars offering specialty Oktoberfest beer selections, delicious traditional Bavarian dining options (like house-made schnitzels, spaetzles, bratwursts, pretzels and apple strudels) and several activities for guests, including a DJ and dancefloor, giant chess and checkers, cornhole, and more. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the resort’s outdoor pavilion.

The event is $40 for adults (plus tax and gratuity) and $22 (plus tax and gratuity) for guests 20 years old and younger. Entry to the event includes a complimentary commemorative beer stein, one free beer ticket, and unlimited access to the Oktoberfest food stations. Additional beer, wine and cocktail selections will be available for an additional purchase. Self-parking will be validated for the event.

Guests staying the night can enjoy an additional 15 percent off the resort’s best available rate with the Retreat to Northern California promotion which can be booked by visiting the resort’s website.

For more information on the Resort at Squaw Creek, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
Jesus "Chuy" Gutierrez
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month
Face Time with Dr. Billie Casse
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé explains how to improve dry scalp during the cooler months
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Amazon is one of...
Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields