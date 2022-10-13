The general manager of Resort at Squaw Creek showcases his Austrian heritage during Oktoberfest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Resort at Squaw Creek will host a community Oktoberfest this weekend to mark the start of the fall season.

Manfred Steuerwald, the resort’s general manager, is originally from Austria and is excited to share his Bavarian heritage with North Lake Tahoe. He stopped by Morning Break to share what Oktoberfest represents and all the fun that’ll be had on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will feature multiple pop-up bars offering specialty Oktoberfest beer selections, delicious traditional Bavarian dining options (like house-made schnitzels, spaetzles, bratwursts, pretzels and apple strudels) and several activities for guests, including a DJ and dancefloor, giant chess and checkers, cornhole, and more. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the resort’s outdoor pavilion.

The event is $40 for adults (plus tax and gratuity) and $22 (plus tax and gratuity) for guests 20 years old and younger. Entry to the event includes a complimentary commemorative beer stein, one free beer ticket, and unlimited access to the Oktoberfest food stations. Additional beer, wine and cocktail selections will be available for an additional purchase. Self-parking will be validated for the event.

Guests staying the night can enjoy an additional 15 percent off the resort’s best available rate with the Retreat to Northern California promotion which can be booked by visiting the resort’s website.

