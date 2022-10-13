Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé explains how to improve dry scalp during the cooler months

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather is getting cooler and that leads to our skin getting drier. Dry skin can also mean dry scalp leading to dandruff and other issues.

Dr. Billie Cassé, owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break for our monthly segment, Face Time, to talk about treatments for dandruff, the impact of greasy, oily hair on people’s scalps and how you can maintain good scalp health all winter long.

Dr. Cassé also shared ways to take care of your skin while being active and on the go. Reno Tahoe Dermatology is partnering with Full Pedal, a local cycle studio, for the “New You Challenge.” Dr. Cassé is contributing some great skin care products and more to grand prize winner of the challenge going on now through Nov. 24.

To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Jodi Page
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

Latest News

A home healthcare worker helps a man in his home in 2020
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
Oktoberfest at Squaw Creek Resort
The general manager of Resort at Squaw Creek showcases his Austrian heritage during Oktoberfest
Jesus "Chuy" Gutierrez
Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen owner shares why he’s proud of his roots this Hispanic Heritage Month
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Amazon is one of...
Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields