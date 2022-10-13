Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé explains how to improve dry scalp during the cooler months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather is getting cooler and that leads to our skin getting drier. Dry skin can also mean dry scalp leading to dandruff and other issues.

Dr. Billie Cassé, owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break for our monthly segment, Face Time, to talk about treatments for dandruff, the impact of greasy, oily hair on people’s scalps and how you can maintain good scalp health all winter long.

Dr. Cassé also shared ways to take care of your skin while being active and on the go. Reno Tahoe Dermatology is partnering with Full Pedal, a local cycle studio, for the “New You Challenge.” Dr. Cassé is contributing some great skin care products and more to grand prize winner of the challenge going on now through Nov. 24.

To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

