Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program

(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:43 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminated the county’s vacation home rental program.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on U.S. 50 in Stateline.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Douglas County YouTube page and on Zoom.

