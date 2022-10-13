Douglas County to consider ending vacation home rental program

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will hold a joint meeting Wednesday to consider a proposal to eliminated the county’s vacation home rental program.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Hard Rock Casino on U.S. 50 in Stateline.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Douglas County YouTube page and on Zoom.

