Community invited to meet Ward 3 finalists

The public will get the chance to meet the finalists for Ward 3. File photo from August.
The public will get the chance to meet the finalists for Ward 3. File photo from August.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting members of the public to meet the finalists for Ward 3.

The public is invited to submit questions for the finalists or attend one of two upcoming meet and greet events.

Four finalists were selected for the position; Kyle Edgerton, Miguel Martinez, Courtney McKimmey, and Christopher “Sean” Savoy.

Two hybrid public Q&A meet and greets are scheduled for next week. Bilingual services will be available at both events, which will be held either in person or virtually at the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, October 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center located at 1301 Valley Rd. in Reno. Webinar Registration.
  • Wednesday, October 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center located at 3925 Neil Rd. in Reno. Webinar Registration.

Each finalist will be granted a brief opening and closing statement and will field publicly generated questions from the City Clerk at the meet and greets. You can pre-submit those questions for the candidates here.

The council will interview finalists and make an appointment at the regular city council meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The need for a new Ward 3 seat stems from the resignation of Oscar Delgado.

