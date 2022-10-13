Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys

Catholic Charities has opened a food pantry in Golden Valley to serve the North Valleys.
By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:23 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys.

Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting.

“Money is a little tight and this helps me and also I can help neighbors,” said Golden Valley resident Anne Shaffer. “I have bought several of them here to sign up so that they understand that this is here.”

Catholic Charities says opening the neighborhood pantry is a way to make it easier for people living in the area to get the food they need, while making the experience enjoyable.

“It expands access by being in different locations, but it also makes a difference that people will come here because they know they can pick out the things they want,” said Catholic Charities’ Marie Baxter.

The new client choice food pantry is open Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s located at 440 Golden Valley Rd.

There is on other client choice food pantry in Washoe County. It’s at 225 E. 5th Ave. in Sun Valley. That location is open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno identified
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Police respond to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way...
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

About $18,000 worth of items will be up for silent auction at this VFW fall music festival.
VFW fall music festival and silent auction
The organizers hope to collect 500 socks
Local service club hosting sock drive for male veterans
An example of the kind of AEDs that will be handed out to the departments
Near $7 million grant will give officers new defibrillators
J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room