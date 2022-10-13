Client choice food pantry now open in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is expanding access for people who need fresh and healthy food. A new client choice pantry is now open in the North Valleys.

Everything at the market-style store is free. It’s designed to be bright, open, and inviting.

“Money is a little tight and this helps me and also I can help neighbors,” said Golden Valley resident Anne Shaffer. “I have bought several of them here to sign up so that they understand that this is here.”

Catholic Charities says opening the neighborhood pantry is a way to make it easier for people living in the area to get the food they need, while making the experience enjoyable.

“It expands access by being in different locations, but it also makes a difference that people will come here because they know they can pick out the things they want,” said Catholic Charities’ Marie Baxter.

The new client choice food pantry is open Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s located at 440 Golden Valley Rd.

There is on other client choice food pantry in Washoe County. It’s at 225 E. 5th Ave. in Sun Valley. That location is open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

