Carson City seeks input on Mills Park project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on an update to the Mills Parks master plan and is seeking public input.

The more than 8,000-acre park is operated and maintained by Carson City.

They say while the park is a special place for many, it is in a state of disrepair as its infrastructure is aging, creating the need for a new long-term plan.

The meeting will take place at the Carson City Community Center Bonanza Room at 851 East Williams Street on Nov. 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Feeback on special events, the needs of community organizations, recreation amenities, neighborhood impacts, and funding priorities is sought by the city.

