Career fair coming to Sparks hiring in multiple fields

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A job fair is coming to Sparks later this month on Oct. 26.

The fair will be at the EmployNV Career Hub at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

FedEx, Securitas, UPS, Foot Locker, Amazon, H&T Battery Components, the Saint Mary’s Health Network, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will all be present at the event, which will last from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The employers who will be present are subject to change at any time.

You can register for the event can be done here.

