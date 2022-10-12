With colder weather fires move indoors, become more deadly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This is the time of year when firefighters turn their attention from wildfires and are more likely to be responding to house fires and that should put us all on guard.

“The reality is most of our injuries and most of our fatalities happen in the wintertime when people are not as prepared and when you have more potential of accidental ignition inside the house, " says Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer.

Causes can vary and there’s a lot of them.

“They occur from smoking. They occur from cooking fires which is the number one cause in the country. It can be candles too close to combustibles. It can be electrical wiring. There’ s many accidental causes that can occur.”>

Whatever the cause, they catch people off guard, at the worst time.

“Most fatalities and most injuries happen when people are sleeping All of which leads experts like Palmer to the simple important message, be prepared.

“Develop a home escape plan, especially if you have kids. walk them through the plan. Make sure you have a working smoke alarm. Make sure you have two ways out of every sleeping area. If you do have a fire in the house, close the door. That will help control the spread until we get there and have a safe meeting place where everybody can gather.”

