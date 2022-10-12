Washoe County Sheriff’s Office holding prescription drug roundup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is holding a prescription drug roundup in October. People will be able to safely get rid of any unwanted or expired medications along with any over-the-county pills.

Drop-off locations across Washoe County include:

-Raley’s stores on Robb Drive and Wedge Parkway

-Reno Elks Lodge on Kumle Lane

-Smith’s on South Meadows Parkway in Reno and Baring Boulevard in Sparks

The prescription drug roundup is taking place Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

