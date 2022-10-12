Washoe County Sheriff’s Office holding prescription drug roundup
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is holding a prescription drug roundup in October. People will be able to safely get rid of any unwanted or expired medications along with any over-the-county pills.
Drop-off locations across Washoe County include:
-Raley’s stores on Robb Drive and Wedge Parkway
-Reno Elks Lodge on Kumle Lane
-Smith’s on South Meadows Parkway in Reno and Baring Boulevard in Sparks
The prescription drug roundup is taking place Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.