Volunteers hope to restore mother nature after the Loyalton Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Loyalton Fire burned for approximately one month in the Humboldt-Toiyable Forest taking with it more than 45,000 acres.

All Cold Springs resident Joe Bertrand could think was his family’s favorite camping and hiking area was lost. He even came back to the area off of Dog Valley Road to assess the damage.

“We kind of drove around after the fire,” says Bertrand. “And there was a lot of stuff just burned. I said there’s got to be something we can do to help mother nature out,” he says.

Bertrand started making calls to the forest service proposing to replant the area with friends and family and with the help of The Sugar Pine Foundation.

“When I come, I’m looking for a couple of things,” says Maria Mircheva of the Sugar Pine Foundation as she surveyed the area. “First water availability because that’s the biggest limitation. Also, I check to see how easy it is to dig,” she says.

Mircheva says her group replanted another area impacted by the Loyalton Fire with the help of drones.

In this area off of Dog Valley Road, they will try to plant 500 Jeffrey Pines.

But she’s made clear to Bertrand the project won’t be complete once the planting is done. Volunteers will have to come back and water the seedlings.

“They have adopted this grove now,” says Mircheva. “It is there’s. And they have to take care of it,” she says.

For Bertrand, no task is too big to help restore a place where he and others find peace.

Coming back here in the years to come, he’ll know he’s made a contribution for generations to come.

