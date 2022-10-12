Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora co-owners share how to transition your wardrobe from season to season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham first came on Morning Break last month to share the story of their new online boutique, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. Their energy was so vibrant and their mission behind the clothes so important that KOLO 8 is excited to make them monthly contributors to Morning Break. The show’s new fashion segment is called “Trends + Threads.” One Wednesday a month, the best friends turned business partners will be bringing you modern women fashion tips, tricks and techniques to spice up your wardrobe with the clothes that are fashionable, economical and flattering for your age and body type.

Today’s segment focused on transitioning your wardrobe from season to season so that you can wear certain pieces all year long. The formula that Phoenix + Flora use involved how much skin you want to show per season.

In the summer, show off the arms and legs. Wear a cute sandal to beat the heat. In the winter, cover up. The same summer dress can now be worn with boots, tights and a jacket for an effortless winter look. Then in the spring and fall, choose one half to expose. If you’re going to wear leggings and boots, let the arms go free. If you want to wear a sweater, balance the look with a skirt that lets the legs breathe.

Follow Phoenix + Flora on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice. You can also shop their looks on their website.

