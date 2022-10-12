“Treasure Island” opens this weekend at TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada is proud to present their fall production, “Treasure Island.” The classic story comes to life with a colorful cast of multi-generational actors.

The show’s executive director, Elisha Harris, and cast members Sam Tower (Billy Bones), Zachary Reed (Jim Hawkins) and Koda Wilson (Long John Silver), stopped by Morning Break to share the excitement of this month’s show.

Watch some of the cast perform scenes from the show.

Performance Dates and Times:

  • Friday, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Buy your tickets for the show here. To learn more about TheatreWorks, click here.

