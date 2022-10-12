Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last couple of years have been difficult for teachers but on Tuesday one local educator got a surprise that should make the tough days a little easier.

The surprise celebration took place at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary in Sparks, where Governor Steve Sisolak joined State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert to announce that Mrs. Connie Hall was named the 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year.

“I think one of her biggest traits is the relationship she builds with students and the community,” said Ryan Doetch, principal at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School.

Mrs. Hall has been teaching in Nevada’s public schools for 14 years. As an elementary teacher, she has always taken pride in helping students take the first steps on their educational journey and preparing them for mastery and fluency of complex concepts.

“I have a small family so, my family is at Diedrichsen, and other students that I taught have become my family,” she said.

Mrs. Hall was picked from five finalists who were whittled down from a list of just 20 across the state.

“Teachers in Las Vegas, teachers here in Washoe, Carson City and it is difficult to choose just one,” said Jhone M. Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The teacher of the year will be spending a week in Washington D.C with other educators from around the nation. She told KOL8 News Now this is an opportunity to be an advocate.

“I wanna be able to hear the teachers and some of the concerns and I know one of them is the class sizes and what can we do, because we want to make the best impact in our students and be able to have numbers that we can work with,” said Hall, referring to the teacher shortage and bigger class size.

Sisolak took a moment to recognize educators not only need recognition but also make a decent living.

“I know teachers can do other things, other occupations but they teach because they love teaching, and they love the students and I’m so proud of them, for what they do,” he said. “We got you one raise, we’re going to get you another raise next session. You’re still underpaid and overworked as far as I’m concerned.”

The 2024 Nevada Teacher of the Year will make connections with schools, colleges, universities, organizations related to education, the legislature, and stakeholders around the state.

To nominate an educator, go to: https://doe.nv.gov/Teacher_of_the_Year/TOY_Nomination_form/.

