Sewer Project in Stead expected to cause traffic delays

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A project to install new sanitary sewer pipe will cause traffic delays in Stead through the Spring of 2023.

The project will impact traffic on Stead Boulevard between Lear Boulevard and N. Virginia Street starting Wednesday and lasting until then.

Traffic on Stead Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with the possibility of delays due to the construction.

Lear Boulevard from Moya Boulevard to Stead Boulevard will be limited to business access only from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22.

Around 9,600 feet of new sanitary sewer pipe between Lear Boulevard and North Virginia Street will be installed, a move the city hopes will improve the condition and capacity of existing sewer infrastructure for North Valleys residents.

Efforts to minimize those traffic delays will be made, but the city says drivers should allow for additional time when driving in this area.

