Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019

Citizens called Sparks PD and reported hearing multiple gunshots and a vehicle taking off
Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness logo(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019.

On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of Bentgrass Court for reports of shots fired.

Citizens called Sparks PD and reported hearing multiple gunshots and a vehicle taking off.

Upon arriving, officers determined the suspects were no longer in the area, but discovered a single residence had been struck by multiple bullets.

One victim who was in the residence at the time was struck by a bullet that had traveled through several walls and a refrigerator. The victim’s injury was minor and did not require treatment.

The vehicle was identified as a white or light-colored sedan with at least two occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks PD at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900

