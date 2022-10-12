“Screenings save lives.” The Nevada Cancer Coalition reminds the community of breast cancer awareness

What the Nevada Cancer Coalition wants you to know.
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Cancer Coalition is spreading awareness about Breast Cancer. Although this is the time of year we raise awareness, this is a disease to be mindful of all year long.

If you are 40 years old and above and at average risk, you should be screened once every year. For those who are younger than 40, talk to your doctor about family history or if you have dense breast tissue.

Look out for symptoms or signs like a lump or pain, thickening or swelling, redness or flaking skin, or change in shape in the breast. Visit your doctor for a breast exam and possible breast cancer screening test.

Cari Herington, Executive Director, Nevada Cancer Coalition,

“In Nevada, we know that breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer just behind skin cancer. We also know by the end of this year we will have lost 440 of our friends, family members, and community members to this disease. During October we try to raise awareness and promote screenings because screenings save lives,” Herington shared.

No two bodies are the same. Speaking to your doctor is crucial and self-examination can get you to know your breast health as well.

For more additional resources, click here.

